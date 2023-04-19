Jonathan Majors Denies Domestic Violence & Abuse Claims; DA Silent – The Hamden Journal

Heading toward a NYC May 8 hearing on domestic abuse charges, Jonathan Majors’ lawyer insists once again the Creed III actor not guilty of all and any allegations of violence.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” declares attorney Priya Chaudhry late Wednesday as rumors of more potential incidents swirled around her client and Majors continues to be axed by representatives and projects “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

The Manhattan District Attorneys’ office had “no comment” today on Chaudhry’s assertion or whether other women had come forward to claim abuse from Majors when contacted by The Hamden Journal

Majors is facing domestic violence allegations in NYC after a March 25 incident involving a dispute with a 30-year old woman. The unnamed victim was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities at the time of the incident.

Not long afterwards, the lawyer for Majors, who was hauled in front of s judge and released early in the morning of March 26, claimed the woman was now saying it was her fault and the actor was actually the one who called 911. The latter has been verified with law enforcement. However a thread of text that were made public in the following days where the alleged victim blamed herself for the incident have not been authenticated by authorities.

Three weeks after Majors’ arrest, his manager Entertainment 360 and publicist, The Lede Company fired him, as The Hamden Journal exclusively reported on April 17, despite his banner early 2023 success with two movies, Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, earning over $745M WW. Being on the other side of bad headlines saw Major dropped from the feature adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, “The Man in My Basement,” a Texas Rangers MLB ad campaign, and an unannounced Otis Redding biopic from Fifth Season.

Majors remains with the MCU cast as their main villain in future phases, Kang the Conqueror, a character which appears in Disney+’s Loki season 2, and is slotted to star in 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

The actor continues to be repped by WME.