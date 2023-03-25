Jonathan Majors Arrested In New York For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman; Actor Looks “Forward To Clearing His Name” – The Hamden Journal

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday, March 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman. The charges against Majors included strangulation and harassment.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” read a statement from the Deputy Commissioner Public Information. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

A representative for Majors told The Hamden Journal in a statement, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

