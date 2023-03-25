Jonathan Majors Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute, Rep Says ‘He’s Done Nothing Wrong’

“We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” a rep for the actor told PEOPLE

Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested Saturday in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute, according to police.

According to a statement from the NYPD given to PEOPLE, “On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors was identified by the police and was listed as charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. The victim was not identified.

A rep for Majors told PEOPLE, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

The Texas-raised star first burst onto the scene in 2017, when he starred as activist Ken Jones in the four-part ABC limited series When We Rise, which followed the gay rights movement in 1970s San Francisco. At the time he was cast, Majors was still getting his MFA from Yale School of Drama.

Two years later, he costarred in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Earlier this month, Majors spoke out regarding less-than-favorable Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reviews, saying that they “change how I see myself, period.”

