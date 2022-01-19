Jonathan Kuminga’s first double-double was ‘dope’

Wiggins: Kuminga’s first career double-double was ‘dope’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jonathan Kuminga’s stock continues to rise.

Earning his third career start Tuesday night in the Warriors’ 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons, Kuminga posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“That’s dope,” teammate Andrew Wiggins said of his milestone performance after the victory. “He’s a good kid. He deserves it. … Every game, he’s getting better.”

Tuesday’s double-double continued the best stretch of the rookie’s young career. In Golden State’s three previous games, Kuminga averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 25.9 minutes. He tallied 25 points on an efficient 10-of-12 shooting against Chicago on Jan. 15, one off his career high of 26.

“This last road trip was a big road trip for him,” Wiggins said. “I feel like he grew a lot, learned a lot. Now he’s got to keep pushing forward. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Kuminga’s performance Tuesday night wasn’t perfect. He committed three turnovers and was whistled for five fouls, including two in the game’s opening three minutes.

Of course, the Warriors don’t need Kuminga to play the role of a scorer. Or even the role of a player who consistently puts up double-doubles. For Golden State, Kuminga just needs to bring youthful liveliness to the floor.

“I’m the youngest person out there,” the 19-year-old said after the game. “If I don’t bring energy, the ‘olds’ are not going to bring energy.”

Hopefully, the “olds” on the Warriors, like 33-year-old Steph Curry and 31-year-old Klay Thompson, continue to play like they did against the Pistons on Tuesday night.

