NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors cruising to blowout win vs. Mavs, 130-92

With a hot start from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors jumped out to a commanding lead over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Yet, it was rookie Jonathan Kuminga who stole the show as Golden State surged to a blowout win over Dallas, 130-92.

The 19-year-old recorded a team-high 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field with five boards in only 18 minutes off the bench for Golden State. Tuesday’s contest was the third time Kuminga has tallied 20 or more points in his rookie campaign.

During his 22 point performance, Kuminga showed off his athleticism with multiple powerful dunks, including a poster-worthy slam over Dallas wing Josh Green in the fourth quarter.

Kuminga’s performance didn’t end with just his dunking repertoire, the rookie displayed his jumper, hitting four triples on four attempts from long-distance against the Mavs.

Here is a look at more highlights from Kuminga’s run during Golden State’s blowout win over Dallas on Tuesday.

