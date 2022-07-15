Jonathan Davis’ dribbler in 10th inning sends Milwaukee Brewers past San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Known primarily for his defense to date, Jonathan Davis made the difference with his bat on Thursday night.

His two-out infield squibber scored Christian Yelich with the go-ahead run and Devin Williams subbed in ably for Josh Hader to close out a 3-2, 10-inning victory for the Milwaukee Brewers over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Davis had two hits and also scored a run for the Brewers, who out-hit the Giants, 13-4. It was his 13-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning that also played a role in an early exit for San Francisco’s all-star lefty, Carlos Rodón.

Brewers centerfielder Jonathan Davis scores the tying run in the sixth inning as Giants catcher Joey Bart can’t hang on to the throw home Thursday night.

“His second at-bat, he definitely took a piece out of Rodón, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It kind of led to our first run, and it led to a shorter start for him. We got in their bullpen again and it’s the kind of at-bat, honestly, that maybe has an effect for the whole series.

“Great at-bat. Then he gets rewarded by just putting a ball in play to get the winning run in.”

Rodón’s counterpart, Corbin Burnes, was tremendous once again, pitching 7⅓ innings and striking out 10 to get himself into the franchise record book with the 19th such game of his career.

The Brewers had runners on second and third with two outs with Davis at the plate in the 10th.

Behind in the count, 1-2, he got the bat on an 86-mph slider from Camilo Doval and chopped it slowly down the third-base line to score Yelich easily with the go-ahead run.

“He has a really good fastball but I was actually sitting on an off-speed pitch, a slider,” Davis said. “He actually threw me a first-pitch fastball and I was like, ‘OK, stay on the slider, stay on off-speed.’ Then he threw me a slider for a ball, which was my first time seeing him throw the pitch.

“I got a feel of where the ball needed to start after that, and I was able to put the bat on the ball. So, it felt good to be able to get it done for the team.”

Williams retired the side in order in the 10th to earn his sixth save.

Burnes opened the eighth inning at 101 pitches and was greeted by a bloop single off the bat of Brandon Crawford.

He responded by striking out pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores, giving him 10 for the game and 19 double-digit strikeout games for his career – tops in franchise history and one more than Yovani Gallardo.

But Burnes followed by walking LaMonte Wade Jr. which led to the hook by Counsell. The 115 pitches thrown by Burnes matched the career high set last Sept. 11 when he authored a co-no-hitter along with Josh Hader in Cleveland.

“I still felt good. I just threw too many pitches early on,” Burnes said. “Obviously, the long third inning contributed to it, but I thought I got better after the third. But for the most part, I was pretty happy with it.”

Hoby Milner eventually loaded the bases after hitting Thairo Estrada with a pitch, but got pinch-hitter Darin Ruf to fly out to deep right to send the game to the ninth.

Burnes just missed tying his season high with 7⅓ innings pitched, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks to go along with the 10 strikeouts. He also lowered his earned-run average to 2.14 while posting his 14th quality start in 18 turns.

“I thought he was excellent,” Counsell said. “He was great tonight. A great way to finish the first half for him. He had some extra rest. He’s got some rest coming. So, it was the day to extend him, and he felt good.”

Hunter Renfroe’s two-out double to left in the ninth was the Brewers’ first extra-base hit of the game and just the second for both teams, but it went for naught.

Milner recorded the first out of the ninth, then Trevor Gott struck out the two batters he faced to send Milwaukee to extra innings for the sixth time this season.

Innings don’t come more frustrating than the second was for the Brewers, who got singles in succession from Luis Urías, Rowdy Tellez and Pedro Severino only to have Davis, Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames all strike out to let Rodón off the hook.

Burnes, meanwhile, sailed through the first two innings before two walks in a three-batter span to the bottom of the San Francisco order came back to haunt as a run-scoring passed ball by Victor Caratini and then two-out single by Joc Pederson gave the Giants a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee went on to load the bases again in the fourth with Davis earning kudos by hanging in for a 13-pitch at-bat that saw him foul off nine pitches in total and five straight before winning the battle with Rodón and walking.

“My first at-bat, I came up with the bases loaded and ended up striking out,” Davis said. “His fastball just kept jumping my barrel so the next time I got up, I told myself, ‘I’m either going to hit this ball down the third-base line, or I’m walking.’ But definitely, I was fighting and having a team at-bat, not trying to do too much.

“And I ended up walking on 13 pitches.”

McCutchen followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Tellez to get the Brewers on the board, but Adames flew out to leave it a 2-1 game.

With Burnes settling back in, the offense again had an opportunity to at least draw Milwaukee back even after consecutive two-out singles by Urías and Caratini brought Tellez to the plate.

Having reached on a bloop single in the second, this time he sent a 103.9-mph blast to left-center that had an expected batting average of .890 when it left the bat, only to see centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski glove it with a leaping try just shy of the wall.

Finally, the frustration ended in the sixth with Rodón done after 99 pitches and John Brebbia in the game as the Brewers reeled off three consecutive singles for the second time — this time cashing one in for another run as Davis scored on an Adames hit.

“They’re runner-in-scoring-position games,” Counsell said. “You’ve got to do something when you get men on base. It’s hard, because the homer is harder here at night. It was good pitching; the bullpens for both teams did a pretty good job.

“It was a good baseball game.”

