Jonas Dassler, Flula Borg, More Set For Thriller ‘God’s Spy’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jonas Dassler (The Golden Glove) has been tapped to play German pastor and theologian-turned-spy Dietrich Bonhoeﬀer in the thriller God’s Spy, based on a true story.

Others set for the pic written and directed by Sully scribe Todd Komarnicki include Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad), David Jonsson (Industry), August Diehl (A Hidden Life), Moritz Bleibtreu (World War Z) and BAFTA Award nominee Clarke Peters (The Wire).

The film currently in production is set in Berlin during the time of the Third Reich, examining Bonhoeffer’s determination to live his life with uncompromising political and spiritual courage, while speaking truth to power, in his attempt to save countless Jewish lives. Bonhoeﬀer was among only a few clergy who were early to recognize the danger of Hitler’s anti-Semitic rhetoric, and while the German church acquiesced to Hitler, Bonhoeﬀer took him on. First, from the pulpit — and then from the front lines. In so doing, he may have lost the battle for his life, but he won the victory that light always wins over darkness.

Komarnicki is also serving as God’s Spy‘s producer. Exec producers are Mark O’Sullivan (Mystics) and Richard Caleel from Ireland’s In Plain Sight Group, Viv De Courcy (Dare to Be Wild) from Irish production company Crow’s Nest Productions, and Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton). Jean Jacques Neira (Sleepless Night), Christophe Mazodier (Two Days in New York) and Valerie Lardino are co-producing for the Belgian production company, Fontana.

“This is a movie about a man for all time,” said Komarnicki. “Dietrich was that rarest of humans: a visionary who lived his life with authenticity and purpose every single day. He was a fearless martyr who brought wartime atrocities to the world’s attention and wouldn’t be silenced even when no one believed him.”

The filmmaker adds that “we currently live in a time where people have become utterly divided, afraid to speak out for fear of being judged or getting it wrong. When you have judgement without forgiveness it paralyses society and breeds a spirit of fear. Dietrich’s story inspires us to see that love wins, even when it appears we’ve lost. Love is his superpower, and he uses it to change the world, which he’s still doing 80 years after his death.”

“An incredibly important and poignant story, this ﬁlm is being made to remind us that the truth always sets us free no matter the cost,” remarked EP Mark O’Sullivan. “Dietrich paid the ultimate price for the truth he proclaimed and that is a story not just of another time, but for all time.”

“It’s a privilege to be stepping into the shoes of one of the greatest human beings of the 20th century,” added Dassler. “Through Dietrich’s story, I am encouraged to question myself and the world we live in; to seek for love and unity and to fight injustice which is, in my opinion, so very needed at the moment.”

Named an EFP Shooting Star by the Berlin Film Festival in 2020, Dassler is a German actor perhaps best known for starring in the 2019 crime drama The Golden Glove, from writer-director Fatih Akin. Additional credits include the Lena Stahl drama My Son, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-nominated Never Look Away and the German thriller series The Typist. Also coming up for him is the drama Berlin Nobody written and directed by Jordan Scott, which has him starring alongside Eric Bana.

Komarnicki is best known for his writing on the Clint Eastwood pic Sully starring Tom Hanks and the Farhad Safinia pic The Professor and the Madman, starring Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, among other projects. He’s also notably produced such projects as the Will Ferrell holiday classic Elf and the Eddie Murphy comedy, Meet Dave.

Komarnicki is represented by Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Dassler and Diehl are with Berlin’s Die Agenten. Borg is repped by UTA; Jonsson by the UK’s United Agents; Bleibtreu by Berlin’s Players Agentur Management; and Peters by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK and Vanguard Management Group.