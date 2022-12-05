Jonah Hill Wants to Marry Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in Netflix Cringe Comedy

Jonah Hill is begging to win Eddie Murphy’s approval in a new Netflix comedy directed by Kenya Barris.

Co-written by Hill and Barris, “You People” stars the “Superbad” alum as a Los Angeles native looking to wed his girlfriend (Lauren London). However, the interracial couple find themselves at a crossroads when it comes to winning over each others’ families, played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny. The official synopsis hints at the couple “confronting societal expectations and generational differences” amid clashing cultures.

Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Mike Epps, Alani La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg also star.

“Black-ish” series creator Barris — who also penned “Shaft,” “Girls Trip,” and the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump” remake — produces the film alongside Hill and Kevin Misher. David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster serve as executive producers.

Oscar nominee Hill previously announced he would not be promoting “You People” amid mental health concerns. Hill issued a statement accompanying his documentary “Stutz,” which he directed, announcing the shift in his press tour. (IndieWire interviewed Hill’s therapist about “Stutz” here.)

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” Hill said. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film [‘Stutz’].”

Hill continued, “I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

Hill will also be directing the upcoming film “Outcome,” starring Keanu Reeves. Hill penned the script with Ezra Woods and will produce through his Strong Baby production banner.

“You People” premieres January 27 on Netflix.

