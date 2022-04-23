Jonah Hill Shows Support for “Iconic” Sister Beanie Feldstein Before Official Broadway Return

Hello, gorgeous!

Jonah Hill is one proud older brother. On April 22, two days before his little sister Beanie Feldstein will make her official Broadway return in the revival of Funny Girl, the Wolf of Wall Street actor expressed support for the actress in the sweetest way.

Jonah, 38, shared an Instagram selfie of himself standing in front of a giant billboard of the 28-year-old’s campaign ad for Gucci’s spring-summer 2022 Love Parade collection by creative director Alessandro Michele.

Jonah wrote in the caption, “Iconic sister alert @beaniefeldstein.”

Beanie responded with eight crying face emojis.

Their mom, Sharon Feldstein, commented, “Yup.”

A day later, on April 23, Jonah posted a photo of himself eating pizza outside with Beanie’s girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts, writing, “Best day with my future sister @bonnie_chance.” She commented, “Love you @jonahhill.”

Bonnie also shared a photo with Jonah, Sharon and other members of the Feldstein family members standing in front of Beanie’s billboard.

Jonah shared his posts ahead of the Funny Girl revival’s official opening on April 24, following previews that began March 26.

Beanie plays main character Fanny Brice, who Barbra Streisand famously portrayed in the original ’60s musical and movie of the same name, which won her the first of her two Oscars.

Beanie made her Broadway debut in 2017, playing Minnie Fay in a revival of Hello! Dolly. The Lady Bird actress announced her casting in the new Funny Girl musical, which also stars Glee‘s Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes, last August.

“I went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true,” Beanie wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of herself in her costume.

“Yes! YOU are the greatest star!” commented Lea Michele, “This is going to be epic!!!”

Lea had herself previously expressed interest in starring in a revival of Funny Girl in a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Her Glee character Rachel Berry did so upon graduation, and as a high school student, she performed a cover of “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Debra Messing also praised Beanie over the casting, gushing on Instagram in response to her post, “I SCREAMED…I cannot imagine anything more perfect!”

