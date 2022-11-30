Jonah Hill files petition to change his name

Since Jonah Hill landed his breakout role in the 2007 film “Superbad,” his name has been all over Hollywood as he appeared in major movies like “This Is the End” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” throughout the years. But fans might be surprised to learn that the actor has been using a stage name the entire time.

Hill is actually the “Don’t Look Up” star’s middle name. His full name is Jonah Hill Feldstein, and on Nov. 29, he filed to legally have his name changed to the professional moniker.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY.com, the 38-year-old actor submitted a petition for change of name to Los Angeles Superior Court.

A hearing to address his request to drop Feldstein has been set for Jan. 23, 2023.

The “21 Jump Street” actor inherited his Feldstein surname from his father, Richard, a Hollywood business manager who has been advising stars like Kate Hudson, Paul Rudd and Adam Levine for almost 50 years.

Although Hill decided to not use the famous Feldstein name, his sister and fellow actor Beanie Feldstein has been using it throughout her career. However, the 29-year-old “Lady Bird” star technically uses a stage name as well.

Her full name is Elizabeth Greer “Beanie” Feldstein.

In 2018, she spoke to TODAY.com and shared why she enjoys using her nickname.

“It’s not my given name, so everyday I feel like it’s a choice to continue with it,” she explained at the time. “Everyone always said, ‘When you’re 10, you’ll want to be Elizabeth or when you’re in college.’ And every time, I was just like, ‘No, I’m Beanie. That’s who I am.’”

She added, “So I love my name because I think it really suits me.”

Feldstein and Hill’s late brother Jordan, who died unexpectedly in 2017 at the age of 40 from a pulmonary embolism, also used their father’s last name. Jordan Feldstein was a respected figure in the industry and worked as a talent manager for Maroon 5.

The “Booksmart” actor and Hill use different last names but that doesn’t mean they aren’t close. The siblings have a strong bond and Hill even has a tattoo of his sister’s name on his forearm.

In April, the proud older brother gushed about Feldstein’s opening night performance of the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.”

He praised his sister’s version of Fanny Brice in a sweet Instagram post. Next to a throwback photo of Feldstein as a child wearing an animal print coat and matching hat, he wrote, “I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy.”

Hill continued, “Im obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed siblinghood or pride. Her talent caused me to cheer from the depths of my heart. Im floored. I love you @beaniefeldstein and I’m in awe of you and the talent you possess.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com