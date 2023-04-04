Jon Stewart Returns To ‘The Daily Show’ To Help Roy Wood Jr. Go Viral – The Hamden Journal

The Daily Show used to have a white host?

Guest host and correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was joined by former host Jon Stewart in a bid to help him go viral, aiding his cause to get the desk job on a permanent basis.

Stewart, dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi, appeared on Wood Jr.’s second day in the hot seat, otherwise known as Donald Trump Arraignment Day.

“I used to work here when the budget wasn’t as big,” joked Stewart. “You’re doing a fabulous job by the way.”

Stewart’s entrance came after Wood Jr. discussed the first indictment of a U.S. President.

“I’m trying to go viral this week. There’s a lot of pressure as guest host. You’ve got to be funny. You’ve got to be satirical. You’ve got to be powerful. You’ve got to go viral, and I don’t know what to do, I wish I had somebody that I could talk to to guide me,” he said before Stewart walked in.

After Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper is next up the week of April 17, followed by Desi Lydic the week of April 24, Dulcé Sloan will host the week of May 1 and Michael Kosta the week of May 8. Dates for Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black are still to be confirmed.

Other hosts have included Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans and next week’s John Leguizamo.

The Hamden Journal revealed in October that the late-night show was considering hosting duos and trios, with the likes of Wood and Lydic being talked up as potential candidates.

We hear that this is still one of the options and with their shot behind the desk, each of them will be able to stake their claim for a permanent position if it goes well.

Jen Flanz serves as showrunner, writer and exec producer of The Daily Show with Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann and Zhubin Parang as co-exec producers. Dan Amira is head writer.