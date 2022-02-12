Jon Stewart Asks, “Who Gets To Decide” Misinformation On Podcast – The Hamden Journal

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is taking on one of the bigger questions of our time: “Who gets to decide” what information constitutes “misinformation.”

Speaking on his Apple+ podcast, Stewart cast a cynical eye at so-called “fact-checkers” and the legacy media labeling certain narratives as bad information and casting them out.

“The New York Times, right, was a giant purveyor of misinformation, and disinformation,” Stewart said, citing the media outlet’s support of the reasons for the Iraq war. “And that’s as vaunted a media organization as you can find, but there was no accountability for them.”

Stewart pointed out that he was “very vocal” about his opposition to the Iraq war in 2003, a minority opinion at the time.

“In the Iraq war, I was on the side of what you would think, on the mainstream is misinformation, I was promoting what they would call misinformation, but it turned out to be right years later and the establishment media was wrong,” Stewart said. “But my point is, these are shifting sands, and I think I get concerned with, well, who gets to decide?”