Jon Scheyer breaks 80-year Duke basketball record that Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski couldn’t

DURHAM – The success of Jon Scheyer’s first season with Duke basketball has yet to be determined.

Despite winning its fourth straight game in a blowout, 81-65 over Virginia Tech, the Blue Devils are only as good as their performance in March. But on Saturday night against the Hokies, the 35-year-old coach accomplished something his predecessors, including Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, never could.

Scheyer became Duke’s winningest first-year coach as the Blue Devils improved to 21-8 overall and 12-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He passes Harold Bradley (1950-51) and Gerry Gerard (1942-42), who each won 20 games in their first seasons at Duke.

Bradley went 20-13 and Gerard was 20-6. Coach K didn’t win 20 games until his fourth season at Duke but then went 11 straight seasons with at least 20 wins.

The win over Virginia Tech also moved Scheyer closer to another Year One milestone. With a victory over NC State on Tuesday, Scheyer would become just the third Division I men’s basketball coach to end his first season with an undefeated record at home, joining Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Kentucky’s John Calipari.

The Blue Devils are 15-0 at Cameron Indoor this season but face a Wolfpack squad that defeated them 84-60 at PNC Arena in January.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Jon Scheyer breaks 80-year Duke basketball record