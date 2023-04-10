Jon Rahm’s caddie basks in glow of Masters win after Sunday rally

Prior to the 87th Masters, Adam Hayes — Jon Rahm’s caddie — gave his player a piece of advice.

“I told him, ‘The most athletic and most adaptable guy will win this week,’” Hayes said.

In the end, Hayes’ words proved true.

After double-bogeying Thursday’s opening hole, Rahm and Hayes tracked down leader Brooks Koepka on Sunday for a four-shot victory at Augusta National.

Hayes mentioned the pre-tournament hype that surrounded his player, and then admitted that four-putting the opening hole, “brings out the fight in you.”

With the No. 18 flagstick placed neatly behind him, the looper was asked how he planned to celebrate.

“I’ll let you know tomorrow,” he said with a laugh. Hayes then acknowledged that his festivities will include “a few cocktails” and that he doesn’t have to be in Hilton Head until Tuesday.

Hayes spoke of his first experience at Augusta National, saying he visited the course as an eighth-grader during a Wednesday practice round. He said he rode to Augusta from Florida with two older friends from his hometown.

“My parents were crazy enough to let me go,” he said.

When asked for Sunday’s turning point, Hayes mentioned the third hole, where Rahm made birdie to cut Koepka’s lead to a stroke. From that point, Rahm bettered Koepka by five shots.

“This one is special,” the caddie said.

