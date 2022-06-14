Jon Rahm on giving back the U.S. Open trophy, feeling sorry for Jay Monahan, concern for the Ryder Cup and why he’s all in on the PGA Tour

Reuters

Sanofi says next-gen COVID booster shot has potential against main variants

PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday an upgraded version of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with GSK showed potential in two trials to protect against the virus’s main variants of concern, including the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains, when used as a booster shot. While the two companies’ first experimental COVID shot is undergoing review by the European Medicines Agency, Sanofi and GSK have continued work on a vaccine that is molded on the now-supplanted Beta variant, hoping still that it will confer broad protection against future viral mutations. Sanofi said this new vaccine candidate was shown to significantly boost antibody levels against a number of variants of concern, when given to trial participants who had an initial course of mRNA vaccines, a type made by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.