Jon Rahm adds to unbelievable two-month haul

Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis Invitational, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.
In just five starts this year, Rahm has made $9,402,750 on the Tour. That doesn’t include the $462,000 he made at the CJ Cup in October, which is part of this wraparound season. Scottie Scheffler set the Tour’s single-season earnings record last year, with $14,046,190 (not including the Tour Championship payout).
Rahm’s haul this week was $3.6 million, thanks to the Genesis being a designated event. He also won the Sentry Tournament of Champions (a designated event as well) and The American Express.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Riviera Country Club:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Jon Rahm
|
550.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
2
|
Max Homa
|
315.00
|
2,180,000.00
|
3
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
200.00
|
1,380,000.00
|
4
|
Will Zalatoris
|
140.00
|
980,000.00
|
5
|
Keith Mitchell
|
115.00
|
820,000.00
|
T6
|
Collin Morikawa
|
100.00
|
700,000.00
|
T6
|
Sahith Theegala
|
100.00
|
700,000.00
|
8
|
Matt Kuchar
|
89.00
|
625,000.00
|
T9
|
Jason Day
|
78.00
|
545,000.00
|
T9
|
Adam Svensson
|
78.00
|
545,000.00
|
T9
|
Gary Woodland
|
78.00
|
545,000.00
|
T12
|
Harris English
|
67.00
|
445,000.00
|
T12
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
67.00
|
445,000.00
|
T14
|
Tom Hoge
|
58.25
|
355,000.00
|
T14
|
Shane Lowry
|
58.25
|
355,000.00
|
T14
|
Denny McCarthy
|
58.25
|
355,000.00
|
T14
|
Seamus Power
|
58.25
|
355,000.00
|
T18
|
Lee Hodges
|
52.50
|
295,000.00
|
T18
|
Danny Willett
|
52.50
|
295,000.00
|
T20
|
Tony Finau
|
42.56
|
197,666.67
|
T20
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
42.56
|
197,666.67
|
T20
|
Viktor Hovland
|
42.56
|
197,666.67
|
T20
|
Sam Ryder
|
42.56
|
197,666.67
|
T20
|
Justin Thomas
|
42.56
|
197,666.67
|
T20
|
Cameron Young
|
42.56
|
197,666.67
|
T20
|
Rickie Fowler
|
42.56
|
197,666.66
|
T20
|
Nate Lashley
|
42.56
|
197,666.66
|
T20
|
Peter Malnati
|
42.56
|
197,666.66
|
T29
|
Kramer Hickok
|
30.88
|
134,000.00
|
T29
|
Luke List
|
30.88
|
134,000.00
|
T29
|
Rory McIlroy
|
30.88
|
134,000.00
|
T29
|
Aaron Rai
|
30.88
|
134,000.00
|
T33
|
Tyler Duncan
|
22.74
|
104,428.58
|
T33
|
Wyndham Clark
|
22.74
|
104,428.57
|
T33
|
Thomas Detry
|
22.74
|
104,428.57
|
T33
|
S.H. Kim
|
22.74
|
104,428.57
|
T33
|
Xander Schauffele
|
22.74
|
104,428.57
|
T33
|
J.J. Spaun
|
22.74
|
104,428.57
|
T33
|
Nick Taylor
|
22.74
|
104,428.57
|
T40
|
Luke Donald
|
15.86
|
79,000.00
|
T40
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
15.86
|
79,000.00
|
T40
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
15.86
|
79,000.00
|
T40
|
Justin Suh
|
15.86
|
79,000.00
|
T40
|
Kevin Tway
|
15.86
|
79,000.00
|
T45
|
Tom Kim
|
11.33
|
59,560.00
|
T45
|
Adrian Meronk
|
–
|
59,560.00
|
T45
|
Sepp Straka
|
11.33
|
59,560.00
|
T45
|
Michael Thompson
|
11.33
|
59,560.00
|
T45
|
Tiger Woods
|
11.33
|
59,560.00
|
T50
|
Adam Long
|
8.21
|
48,866.67
|
T50
|
Scott Piercy
|
8.21
|
48,866.67
|
T50
|
Adam Schenk
|
8.21
|
48,866.67
|
T50
|
Kevin Streelman
|
8.21
|
48,866.67
|
T50
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
8.21
|
48,866.66
|
T50
|
Matthias Schwab
|
8.21
|
48,866.66
|
T56
|
Sungjae Im
|
6.46
|
46,400.00
|
T56
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
6.46
|
46,400.00
|
T58
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
5.89
|
45,400.00
|
T58
|
Lucas Herbert
|
5.89
|
45,400.00
|
T58
|
Ben Taylor
|
5.89
|
45,400.00
|
61
|
Corey Conners
|
5.44
|
44,600.00
|
T62
|
Doug Ghim
|
4.98
|
43,800.00
|
T62
|
David Lipsky
|
4.98
|
43,800.00
|
T62
|
Trey Mullinax
|
4.98
|
43,800.00
|
65
|
Adam Scott
|
4.53
|
43,000.00
|
66
|
Adam Hadwin
|
4.30
|
42,600.00
|
T67
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
3.96
|
42,000.00
|
T67
|
J.B. Holmes
|
3.96
|
42,000.00