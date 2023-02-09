Jon Hamm & Tina Fey Thriller ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ Gets Domestic Deal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Moore(s), the film which marks the reunions of Mad Men duo Jon Hamm and John Slattery and 30 Rock couple Hamm and Tina Fey, has sold to Screen Media for North America.

Slattery directs Hamm and Fey in the true-crime-inspired thriller written by Paul Bernbaum. Pic also stars Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Micah Stock (Kindred), Mary Holland (Happiest Season) and Happy Anderson (Mindhunter).

Screen Media is planning a theatrical release in June, followed by a digital release later that month.

In Maggie Moore(s), when two women with the same name are murdered days apart, small-town police chief Jordan Sanders (Hamm) finds himself wading through an unlikely collection of cheating husbands, lonely hearts, nosy neighbors and contract killers in an effort to put the pieces of the case, and his life, together.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, executive vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of Screen Media, with CAA Media Finance, The Gersh Agency and WME Independent, on behalf of the filmmakers.

“I’m so proud of Maggie Moore(s) and the entire cast and filmmaking team,” said director and producer Slattery. “After reading this script, I knew we had the potential for a unique story to be told. The result is a film that captures a lot of today’s true-crime, stranger-than-fiction culture, buoyed by excellent performances. I’m excited to bring this to audiences later this year, and to be working with Screen Media to do so.”

“We’re excited to work with John and all the immense talent involved with the film,” added David Fannon, chief acquisitions and distribution officer at Screen Media parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “With an incredible ensemble cast led by Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, the film is a wild, true crime-inspired ride that will keep audiences guessing until the end. It’s exactly the type of original content that Screen Media aspires to bring to our audiences.”

Maggie Moore(s) was produced by Slattery, Vincent Newman, Dan Reardon, Santosh Govindaraju, Nancy Leopardi and Ross Kohn. The film was executive-produced by Jim Valdez, Kyle Hayes, Jared Underwood, Slava Vladimirov, Boden Anderson, Andrew C. Robinson, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri and David Gendron of Three Point Capital, David Fannon, Seth Needle, Conor McAdam, David A. Stern, David Nagelberg, Daniel Grodnik, Jonathan Taylor, Clay Floren, Ryan Fine and Bernbaum.

Slattery made his feature film directorial debut in 2014 with God’s Pocket, starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro.