Jon Hamm Joins ‘Mean Girls’ Musical (Exclusive)

Jon Hamm is joining the Mean Girls Musical in the role of Coach Carr, the resident gym coach and incompetent sex-ed teacher.

The feature adapts the Broadway musical, which is itself an adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls. Mean Girls Musical hails from Paramount, which is planning a Paramount+ debut.

Hamm joins a previously announced cast of Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp. Rice will be playing Cady, originally played by Lindsey Lohan, with Rapp playing Regina (played by Rachel McAdams in the film). Cravalho will play Janis and Spivey will be Damien, originally played by Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese, respectively. Coach Carr was played by Dwyane Hill in the original film.

Along with original star and writer Tina Fey, Tim Meadows will also be returning to the screen, with Mean Girls newcomers Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Mahi Alam, Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood, Ashley Park and Connor Ratliff in the mix.

Mean Girls — both the original movie and the musical — follows teenager Cady Heron, who moves from Africa with her scientist parents to the suburbs of Illinois, where she gets swept up in the dynamics of her new high school’s social hierarchy. She falls in with a popular clique known as The Plastics. The film earned $128 million at the global box office and has since achieved cult teen movie status.

Lorne Michaels will return to produce with Fey, who wrote the book for the Broadway show. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger.

Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are set to direct. Fey will also write the movie musical’s feature script, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Kyle Hanagami is choreographing.

Hamm, repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment, and Sloane Offer, has upcoming credits that include the new season of the Apple series The Morning Show. He was recently seen in Confess, Fletch and Top Gun: Maverick.

