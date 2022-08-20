Jon Gosselin claims ex Kate stole $100,000 from two of their kids: ‘Disgusting’

Jon Gosselin alleged that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, stole $100,000 from their kids, but the reality star claims she “borrowed” the money.

In court documents obtained by The Sun, the “Kate Plus 8” star admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from her children’s trust funds, but she said it was “to survive.”

In the 2019 court filing, Kate claimed the funds she took from her children Hannah and Collin were to “meet her and the children’s expenses,” but the outlet reported that she purchased a lake home in North Carolina that year.

Jon Gosselin calls ex-wife Kate “disgusting” for taking $100,000 from their kids, Hannah and Collin’s, trust funds. Photo by Brad Barket

“It’s disgusting, and it’s morally wrong,” her ex-husband, Jon, told The Sun.

“Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made,” he continued.

“You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” Jon added.

Reps for Jon and Kate did not immeditaley respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Jon and Kate Gosselin have been in a very public custody battle since their divorce in 2009. Photo by Amy Sussman

In the court documents, Kate alleged that her eight children owe her money because she paid their private school tuition out of pocket.

“So, I mean I’m not looking to collect that, but I borrowed $100,000 from the kids’ trust,” she claimed in the filing. “And it owes me $387,000 technically.”

Jon shared that Kate has not paid back her children’s trust funds even though a judge ordered her to do so.

The couple share eight children; however, Jon has shared in the past that he only has a relationship with Hannah and Collin. The pair live with him and Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah live with Kate.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” alum told Entertainment Tonight in May.

Kate Gosselin claims she “borrowed” the money from her kids’ trust funds. Photo by D Dipasupil

“[Kate] alienated me from those kids. I think it was a poor parenting decision,” he said, adding, “It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better.”

Jon and Kate have been at odds since their divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The couple also share twins Cara and Madelyn, 21, who attend separate colleges in New York.