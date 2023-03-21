Jon Feliciano, 49ers agree to one-year contract for veteran O-lineman

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Veteran OL Feliciano agrees to join 49ers on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After losing versatile offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the 49ers just might have found his replacement.

Now-former New York Giants center Jon Feliciano told Newsday’s Kim Jones on Monday that he’s joining San Francisco on a one-year contract.

Feliciano, 31, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders. He has experience at every O-line position except for right tackle across seven seasons with the Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

He started 15 games at center in his eighth NFL campaign for a Giants team that made it to the NFC Divisional Playoff. Also, Feliciano allowed three sacks in 971 offensive snaps during the NFL season with New York.

Brunskill was the 49ers’ utility man across the offensive line for four seasons, though, like Feliciano, his starting experience was at center and guard. Feliciano’s presence will replace that depth along San Francisco’s interior while providing youngsters like Spencer Burford another seasoned vet to learn from.

