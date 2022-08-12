Jon Batiste Leaving As ‘The Late Show’ Bandleader After 7 Years, Louis Cato To Replace Him

Stephen Colbert announced on tonight’s The Late Show that Academy and Grammy winner Jon Batiste is departing after seven seasons to pursue personal and professional interests.

Said Colbert, “We’ve been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years. And will we miss him here? ‘Yeaaa!’ But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record.”

Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis with when The Late Show returns for its eighth season.

“Louis has done a great job this summer, and he is very humble, so he won’t say this,” Colbert said. “But I will. He’s a musical genius. He can play basically every instrument over there. Give him an afternoon, he’ll learn how to play Mozart on a shoehorn.”

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to work on this show, alongside some of the most talented musicians and creatives I know,” said Cato. “Watching and learning from both Jon and Stephen for these past seven years, I’m genuinely excited to continue the tradition of excellence they’ve established.”

Cato, who has been with The Late Show since its launch, will be joined by Joe Saylor, who has performed alongside Louis since the show’s inception, and longtime house band members Louis Fouché, Jon Lampley, Endea Owens and Nêgah Santos.

The eighth season of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 6.

