Jomboy Media, A Fast-Rising Digital Force In Baseball And Beyond, Hires Andrew Patterson As Its First CEO – The Hamden Journal

Fast-rising digital sports media player Jomboy Media has hired Andrew Patterson as its first CEO.

In announcing the hire, the company described the former Major League Baseball official as “a proven executive with a history of navigating the digital sports world.” It added that he is someone “who shares our vision of who we are, as well as what we are aiming to become.”

Patterson previously led strategy for software company Greenfly. Before that, he was senior director of new media for MLB Advanced Media, where he built the group from scratch to a team of more than 85 workers. He grew the league’s collective social media following from 3 million to more than 136 million across 11 global digital platforms.

Created by Jimmy O’Brien, known for his voiced-over “breakdown” videos, Jomboy Media has reached 3.5 million social followers, with its YouTube videos generating more than 150 million views a month. The company is a top baseball destination, with more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, with podcasts Talkin’ Baseball and Talkin’ Yanks routinely topping the charts for baseball shows.

The company has raised $6 million in venture funding in the past 14 months. Last month, a $5 million round was led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between CAA and venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates.

Joining Connect Ventures as new investors in Jomboy Media are the WWE, as well as Quinn Cook, Billy Crystal, Josh Hader, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, current and former Major League Baseball players C.C. Sabathia, Noah Syndergaard and Trea Turner; and NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Jomboy Media has already built something special, using the brand’s unique and authentic voice to connect the next generation of fans to baseball and beyond,” Patterson said. “I’m thrilled to be joining this group of creative, talented people and helping to guide Jomboy Media into its next phase as a bona fide power player in the sports and entertainment media space.”