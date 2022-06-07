‘Joker’ Sequel Teased On Social By Todd Phillips; Joaquin Phoenix Reading Script – The Hamden Journal

Todd Phillips revealed on Instagram that there’s a Joker sequel script he just wrote with Scott Silver and that Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for playing the title role, is reading it.

We hear that Phoenix doesn’t have a deal yet to reprise the tortured Arthur Fleck, but it’s close. The screenplay is titled Joker: Folie à deux, the French reference being a medical term pertaining to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

The first Joker was the highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time with $1.07 billion worldwide, and notched 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and a second Oscar win for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s original score.

The firing up of a Joker sequel comes at a time when there’s a revolving door in the motion picture executive suite at Warner Bros with Toby Emmerich departing and Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy coming in to takeover under the new Warner Discovery conglomerate run by CEO David Zaslav. De Luca and Abdy are overseeing DC in the interim following Emmerich’s departure as Zaslav looks for an executive to run it across all mediums. The motion picture side of DC has been overseen during the Emmerich era by Walter Hamada who was responsible for getting the spinoff HBO Max series for the Penguin based on Matt Reeves’ mega-hit The Batman and Peacemaker, spun off from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in the works. The Batman is the second highest grossing movie of the year to date with $770.3M and a sequel was announced by Emmerich and Reeves at CinemaCon back in April.

Also upcoming on the DC side for Warners is the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam in October, Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Christmas, and next year’s The Flash (though Ezra Miller’s odd behavior leaves a question mark) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.