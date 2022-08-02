JoJo Siwa’s Mom Jessalynn Offers a Tip About ‘Morals’ to Candace Cameron Bure After Spat

JoJo Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, isn’t letting her daughter’s latest drama go without saying her piece.

Though JoJo, 19, and Candace Cameron Bure spoke and resolved things after JoJo called Cameron Bure, 46, the “rudest celebrity” she had met in a now-viral TikTok video, Jessalynn issued some last words on the topic via Instagram.

During a former episode of her podcast Success with Jess, Jessalynn was the first to claim Cameron Bure wasn’t kind to her daughter.

Reposting the clip from the episode on Instagram Monday, Jessalynn, 47, recounted the incident when Cameron Bure declined to take a photo with Siwa — but allegedly snapped photos with other kids.

In Jessalynn’s account of the Fuller House premiere moment, she said Cameron Bure refused to take a picture with JoJo during a premiere afterparty at an Italian restaurant and claimed Cameron Bure said “not now, maybe later.”

Continuing, Jessalynn said, “Fast forward, we go on The Kelly Clarkson Show, who’s on the day JoJo is on? I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say, ‘Not now, [maybe] later.’ Just kidding!”

When asked if there was any interaction that day, Jessalynn claimed of Cameron Bure, “No, she just couldn’t be bothered. And you know what? Maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get ahold of the babysitter. I do not know what was going on but it’s funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that… and it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you, but that was so long ago and I still remember it!”

JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure, jessalynn siwa

Gabe Ginsberg/Gett; Ronald Martinez/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty From left: Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo Siwa, and Candace Cameron Bure

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jessalynn wrote: “I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version.”

“At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people,” she added. “Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure

Ronald Martinez/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty JoJo Siwa (left) and Candace Cameron Bure

Last week, Cameron Bure addressed the claim in a video uploaded to her Instagram account. “She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her,” Cameron Bure said of her conversation with JoJo.

“But then [JoJo] said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, “Can I have a picture with you?” and you said to me, “Not right now.” And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'”

She added, “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

JoJo later spoke out as well, calling their initial interaction a “rough experience.”

“I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” Siwa told Page Six. “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

While JoJo and Cameron Bure appear to have addressed the issue and moved forward, Jessalynn isn’t the only onlooker speaking out about the spat — and its origin story.

After JoJo said the moment was a “rough experience”, Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, added her thoughts.

“Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,’ the 23-year-old wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story, according to Entertainment Tonight. “This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this.”