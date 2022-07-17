JoJo Siwa hits impressive inside-the-park home run at the 2022 All-Star celeb softball game

JoJo Siwa is known most for her dancing and singing skills, but she may have a new talent to add to that list: softball!

Jojo Siwa hits during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Mark J. Terrill / AP)

The 19-year-old multi-hyphenate star made a name for herself at the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16. She scored an inside the park home run after hitting a ball off pitcher Quavo.

Run JoJo, run! (Abbie Parr / AP)

Twitter account Pop Crave shared video footage of the impressive moment, as well as Complex.

Sports editor James Williams also got another view of the fantastic moment.

Siwa played for the Los Angeles team. Despite her hard work, they lost to Brooklyn 15-13.

Other stars included in the game were Rob Lowe, Chloe Kim, Bryan Cranston, Bad Bunny, Joel McHale and Simu Liu, among others.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium.