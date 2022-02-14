JoJo Joins CW Series As Recurring – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Singer-songwriter and actress JoJo is joining the CW’s All American in a recurring role that is somewhat reminiscent of her real life.

JoJo, born Joanna Levesque, will play Sabine, a world famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old. In search of a new sound, she decides to collaborate with Layla (Greta Onieogou) on her next album, putting her trust in the up and coming young music producer. Sabine is a rare talent who knows what she wants, and has the name and reputation to make it happen.

She’ll make her first appearance in the February 21 return episode for Season 4.

JoJo, now 30, has been working in the music industry since the age of 13. She burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. JoJo went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional hits, including the Top 3 single “Too Little Too Late.” Her 2021 capsule project Trying Not To Think About It, is a musical expression of her continued honesty, vulnerability and transparency around mental health, tackling the different shades of it – including anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, relationship self-sabotage, and emotional immaturity. Following its release, JoJo embarked on a sold out run of six live performance dates across the U.S. and is soon to begin a massive world tour for 2022.

As an actress, JoJo has guest-starred on The Morning Show and Lethal Weapon, among others. She’s repped by Dan Kim at CAA and Ceri Roberts at Warner Records.

All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James and Chelsea Tavares as Patience.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios produce in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris.