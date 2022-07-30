Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say

Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation.

On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.

The operation resulted in 14 felony arrests, four stolen vehicles recovered and five handguns recovered, police said.

According to police, there were seven adults and seven juveniles arrested. The oldest adult was 36 years old, and the youngest juvenile was 10 years old.

ADULTS:

Dcobi Lane, 24: Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500 to wit Handgun, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Driving while License Sus/Can/Rev, Violation of Vehicle Registration

Anton Dickerson, 36: Possession of Controlled Substance to wit Marijuana, Warrant – Aggravated Assault

Jordan Conard, 18: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft, Altering of Serial Numbers, Fabricating/Tampering w/ Evidence to wit Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (2 Counts), Evading Arrest (Foot Pursuit)

Marcus Jones, 18: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft, Evading Arrest (Foot Pursuit), Reckless Driving

Robert Gray, 20: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

Brandon Colliers, 24: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

Davidyon Smith, 19: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

CHILDREN:

14-year-old boy: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

10-year-old boy: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

13-year-old boy: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

16-year-old boy: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

15-year-old boy: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

14-year-old boy: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

15-year-old boy: Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit Auto Theft

