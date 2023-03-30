Joint Base Andrews put on lockdown after report of ‘armed individual’

Joint Base Andrews in Maryland was placed on lockdown on Thursday as authorities searched for a man reportedly armed with an AR-15-style rifle, officials said.

Base officials received a report of an armed man on the base around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and warned people to avoid the housing area.

Authorities had taken a person into custody by 4 p.m., base officials told WJLA.

Officials confirmed that there was no active shooter or shots fired on the base.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The armed suspect was described as a man in a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, and carrying an AR-style weapon.





No shots were fired at the military base, officials said. AP

Joint Base Andrew is located in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, just outside of Washington D.C.