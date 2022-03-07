The Hamden Journal

Joint Base Andrews locked down over ‘armed individual’ short after Kamala Harris visit

Joint Base Andrews went into lockdown over a report of an “armed individual” Sunday night, shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris safely departed from the base.

The security scare at the Maryland air base occurred after Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and several cabinet members took off on Marine Two, according to NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow.

“Guards stopped the shuttle reporters take from the terminal,” Detrow tweeted. “They had rifles out and searched our van.”

Harris, Emhoff and the cabinet secretaries were at the air base following an earlier event in Selma, Alabama, and all flew out safely.

No other information was immediately available.

Vice President Kamala Harris pictured earlier Sunday at an event in Selma, Alabama.
Brynn Anderson
A military police officer is seen at the base following reports on an armed intruder.
Alex Brandon

