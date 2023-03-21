https://www.instagram.com/p/CqB3tnUjly8/ lukecombs Verified Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!! 1h

luke combs/Instagram

Luke Combs is about to have his hands full this fall!

The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year recipient, 33, posted a video to Instagram Monday, giving fans the happy news that he and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs are expecting their second son.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” He captioned the series of shots, showing him and Nicole cuddling their firstborn, 9-month-old Tex Lawrence, who’s sporting a “Big Brother” t-shirt for the big reveal.

RELATED: Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby, Son Tex Lawrence: ‘So Happy’

“I would have the audio turned on for this post if I were y’all,” Combs additionally noted. The montage plays along with a new song, “Take You With Me,” set for release off his upcoming album Gettin’ Old, which drops on Friday.

Combs is going to be busy in more than just the family way, having his upcoming 2023 world tour, which will see him perform 35 shows in 16 countries on three different continents, kick off on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

He’ll be performing shows in cities including Nashville, Detroit and Chicago before concluding the U.S. leg with a show in Philadelphia on July 29. He’ll then play a string of concerts across New Zealand and Australia through the end of August — notably having the majority of September off.

RELATED: Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking’s Relationship Timeline

At the end of September, Combs will launch a European leg of concerts, followed by several UK dates before the tour wraps in late October.

Combs met his wife while attending a music festival in 2016, and the pair announced their engagement in November 2018. He’s since written songs like “Beautiful Crazy” about their relationship, and they tied the knot in August 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Baby Tex was born last June 19, with his three-time Grammy Award nominee dad noting: “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” on Instagram.