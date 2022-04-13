Joining military is ‘throwing your life away’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said joining the military is like “throwing your life away” as a result of President Biden’s foreign policies.

The Georgia congresswoman listed the reasons why people should not join the military while speaking to former Fox News host Lou Dobbs.

“I know a lot of young people don’t want to have anything to do with that. It’s like throwing your life away,” she said on Dobbs’ podcast, “The Great American Show” on Saturday.

“Not to mention how they’ve been forced to take the vaccine and the ones that didn’t want to take it have been discharged. Who wants to be treated that way?”

Greene argued that the rules of engagement mean that people are “shot at, killed, and maimed” before they’re allowed to defend themselves by firing back.

“It’s a disaster from the top-down and the bottom up. We can add in the training, the woke training, where they have to undergo this ridiculous ideology of the sick and satanic left,” Greene added.

Her comments were prompted by Dobbs raising doubts about the “quality of people” that are in the Defense Department in Biden’s administration.

Greene made the comments on Lou Dobbs’ podcast, “The Great American Show.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During the podcast, Dobbs questioned why people should join the military if they will just end up being enlisted as “boots on the ground” to put out fires abroad. His comments refer to the 100,000 US service members currently deployed across Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dobbs suggested people will be less inclined to enlist in the wake of Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan last August.

“Can you imagine explaining to a recruit, you’re gonna be just fine, just like those Marines in Kabul,” he said in reference to the 13 US troops who were killed in Afghanistan’s capital airport in August 2021.

“We may not have time to come back and get you. But you know, it’ll work out all right… We’re going to fight a third-world country for two decades and walk out with our tail between our legs,” Dobbs added. “Who in his or her right mind would say ‘sign me up for that, Sarge?’”

The military has struggled to recruit in the wake of the pandemic. The US Army revealed it did not meet its goal for new recruits in late 2021.

In January, the US Army offered $50,000 bonuses to those who can commit to six years of service in a desperate bid to attract new members.