Johnson v. NCAA heats up, Notre Dame finds new offensive coordinator & will Chris Beard coach again?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get you up to date on all the latest developments in the college athletics world. To lead off the show, the podcast recognizes the tragedy that occurred at Michigan State University earlier this week. The guys reflect on Tom Izzo’s presence at the vigil and the community of Michigan State students.

The NCAA is in another legal battle this week. In an appeals court, three judges believe that the NCAA has been operating as if the student athletes are actual employees of the universities. The guys break down both sides of the argument & explain the pros and cons to student athletes becoming employees.

In other football news, Ohio State has canceled their home & home series with the Washington Huskies, likely to prepare for the new Big Ten coming in 2024. Meanwhile in the SEC, offensive coordinator Todd Monken left Georgia this week to become the new OC for the Baltimore Ravens. The show debates how much this will impact the Georgia Bulldogs this upcoming season. In other offensive coordinator news, Notre Dame has made their selection by hiring Gerad Parker to be the OC for the Fighting Irish.

College basketball had a lot of activity this week with the news of New Mexico State shutting down their program for the season after a year of wrongdoings. In Texas, Former UT head coach Chris Beard had charges dropped in his domestic violence case, so the guys estimate as how soon he will be coaching again on the hardwood.

Lastly in news of the weird, a man in England stole $200,000 worth of Cadbury eggs before the Easter season & one plane passenger ended up in Montana instead of Australia.

1:00 The show recognizes the tragedy that occurred at Michigan State

10:42 Johnson vs the NCAA is heating up

24:18 Ohio State canceled their home & home with Washington

31:20 Georgia’s Todd Monken leaves to coach for the Baltimore Ravens

36:44 Notre Dame hires Gerad Parker as their offensive coordinator

442:45 New Mexico State shut down their men’s basketball program mid-season

46:48 Chris Beard’s felony domestic violence charge was dropped

50:20 Could the Ohio State football team beat the Ohio State basketball team in basketball?

53:12 A man in England stole $200,000 worth of Easter candy

1:00:04 A man who was trying to fly to Australia ended up in Montana

