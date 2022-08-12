Johnson & Johnson Stock Lower After Ending Baby Powder Sales

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ)  shares edged lower Friday after the consumer healthcare group said it would completely halt the sale of its iconic talc-based baby powder products next year.

Johnson & Johnson, which faces around 38,000 lawsuits centered around links to cancer-causing asbestos found in the talc-based product , stopped selling Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada in 2020. The group, which began selling talc-based Baby Powder in 1894, said late Thursday that it will transition to “an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio” starting in 2023.