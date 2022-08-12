Johnson & Johnson Stock: Here’s the Level to Buy, and It’s a Steal

Yesterday after the close, Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ)  announced it would end talc-based baby-powder sales globally next year. 

Given that the health-care giant stopped selling it in the U.S. and Canada in 2020, that news likely isn’t too surprising.

The shares have seen selling pressure over the two sessions; they were down about 3.2% at today’s low. While that’s not exactly a harrowing decline, it is noteworthy that J&J hit its lowest stock price since early March.

While most stocks are enjoying a nice run to the upside, Johnson & Johnson has not.