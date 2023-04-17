Johnson & Johnson Reports Earnings Tuesday. Here’s What to Watch.

When



Johnson & Johnson



reports its earnings on Tuesday morning, one big question will be on investors’ minds: What’s going on with the plan to make the consumer-health business into a separate company?

Johnson & Johnson



(ticker: JNJ) is the last of the big pharma conglomerates. As peers like



Eli Lilly



(LLY),



Pfizer



(PFE), and



GSK



(



GSK



) have stripped away all but their core biopharma businesses, Johnson & Johnson had stuck firm to the old model, combining a huge consumer-health business, a large medical-devices division, and a biopharma business.