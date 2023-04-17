Johnson & Johnson Reports Earnings Tuesday. Here's What to Watch.

by

When

Johnson & Johnson


reports its earnings on Tuesday morning, one big question will be on investors’ minds: What’s going on with the plan to make the consumer-health business into a separate company?

Johnson & Johnson


(ticker: JNJ) is the last of the big pharma conglomerates. As peers like

Eli Lilly


(LLY),

Pfizer


(PFE), and

GSK


(

GSK


) have stripped away all but their core biopharma businesses, Johnson & Johnson had stuck firm to the old model, combining a huge consumer-health business, a large medical-devices division, and a biopharma business.