Johnson & Johnson Is One of Our Stock Picks for 2022

Text size







Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images





This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2022, published on Dec. 17. To see the full list, click here.





Johnson & Johnson



is shaking off its stodgy image as it moves to develop a broad and underappreciated drug portfolio and spin off its consumer business.

The stock, now priced around $173, trades for a reasonable 17 times projected 2022 earnings of $10.38 a share and has a secure 2.5% dividend yield.