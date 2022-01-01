Johnson & Johnson Is One of Our Stock Picks for 2022

Text size
Johnson & Johnson
is shaking off its stodgy image as it moves to develop a broad and underappreciated drug portfolio and spin off its consumer business.
The stock, now priced around $173, trades for a reasonable 17 times projected 2022 earnings of $10.38 a share and has a secure 2.5% dividend yield.
The world’s largest healthcare company recently spent a day highlighting opportunities among its existing drugs and its pipeline. These include Darzalex for multiple myeloma, Tremfya for psoriasis, and Rybrevant for lung cancer.
Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) aims to expand its pharmaceutical sales by 5% annually, to $60 billion, by 2025 and have 13 drugs with annual sales of $1 billion or more.
Some analysts came away impressed. Citi Research’s Joanne Wuensch lauded the “breadth and depth” of the drug portfolio. She has a Buy rating and $192 price target. J&J is also a big producer of medical devices.
The spinoff of the consumer products business, which includes Tylenol, Listerine, and Band-Aids, may not add a lot of value, however. And the company’s potential legal liability for talc and opioids remains a risk.
Some investors would like to see Johnson & Johnson ramp up a small buyback program, given its earnings power and conservative balance sheet. J&J boasts one of only two triple-A credit ratings among U.S. corporations.
Microsoft
(MSFT) has the other.
|Company / Ticker
|Recent Price
|YTD Change
|2021E EPS
|2022E EPS
|2022E P/E
|Dividend Yield
|Market Value (bil)
|Amazon.com / AMZN
|$3,377.42
|4%
|$41.11
|$51.37
|65.7
|None
|$1,713
|AT&T / T
|23.71
|-18
|3.38
|3.17
|7.5
|8.8%
|169
|Berkshire Hathaway / BRK.A
|454,550.00
|31
|17,466.30
|18,928.50
|24.0
|None
|673
|General Motors / GM
|58.39
|40
|6.73
|6.93
|8.4
|None
|85
|Hertz Global Holdings / HTZ
|21.01
|-22*
|4.02
|2.55
|8.2
|None
|10
|IBM / IBM
|125.93
|5
|10.05
|11.04
|11.4
|5.2
|113
|Johnson & Johnson / JNJ
|173.01
|10
|9.83
|10.38
|16.7
|2.5
|455
|Nordstrom / JWN**
|20.05
|-36
|1.27
|1.99
|10.1
|None
|3
|Royal Dutch Shell / RDS.B
|42.82
|27
|4.86
|6.19
|6.9
|3.9
|166
|Visa / V***
|214.37
|-2
|5.91A
|7.04
|30.5
|0.7
|467
*Since July 1. **Estimates for Jan. 2022 and Jan. 2023 fiscal year ends. ***Sept. fiscal year end. E=estimate. A=actual.
Source: FactSet
