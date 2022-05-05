Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Limited By US Food & Drug Advisory – The Hamden Journal

The claims that Covid-19 vaccine are “safe and effective” now comes with a “But.”

The US Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine should only be used in emergencies. Its use is now intended only for people 18 and older for whom other vaccines aren’t appropriate or accessible, or for those whose only option is a J&J shot.

The FDA said in a statement that the change is because of a risk of a clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) from use of the vaccine.

Thursday’s announcement is sure to fuel further concerns among those who have resisted Covid-19 vaccinations. Many people have cited concerns about vaccinations that were rushed to market without the usual years-long vetting on potential long-term effects. While those fears have been derided as “conspiracy theories,” today’s ruling will give pause on whether the resistance was grounded in logic.