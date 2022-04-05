Johnny Flynn Thriller ‘Cordelia’ Acquired By Screen Media – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller Cordelia, starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes (It Is In Us All) and Johnny Flynn (Emma), from Great Point Media, which holds world distribution rights outside the UK. The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company plans to release the title from director Adrian Shergold (Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman) day-and-date in at least 10 cities in May.

Cordelia centers on Campbell-Hughes’ character of the same name—a young woman living in London with her twin sister, who quickly becomes suspicious of her mysteriously alluring neighbor Frank (Flynn) when she meets him for the first time. With her sister out of town for the weekend, the anxious Cordelia is all alone and consumed by her many fears, beginning to unravel and sink back into past traumas, the more Frank tries to charm his way into her life.

Joel Fry (Yesterday), Michael Gambon (Harry Potter franchise) and Catherine McCormack (Braveheart) also star in the film, written by Shergold and Campbell-Hughes, which has already been released in the UK to critical acclaim. Kevin Proctor produced for StudioPOW, with Andrew Boswell, Sally Hawkins, Georgina Lowe, Tania Reddin, Perry Trevers and Charlie Wood exec producing.

“Cordelia feels betrayed. She’s a survivor… but that brings guilt… reality begins to blur…. What is real and what is not?,” said Shergold. “Paranoia sets in, but because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean you’re wrong.”

“Reminiscent of great classic 1960s British psychological Horror with a modern female hand, Cordelia‘s London is preserved, sumptuous and rich,” said Campbell-Hughes. “It’s a joy to share this rare gem that we manifested to an international audience of Cinema lovers.”

“CORDELIA is the kind of thriller that instantly intrigues thanks to a well-crafted atmosphere of paranoia and stunning lead performances by Antonia Campbell Hughes and Johnny Flynn,” added Screen Media in a statement. “We know this one will grip audiences and won’t let go until the credits roll.”

Screen Media also recently acquired the psychological thriller The Good Neighbor, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers; the psychological horror film Monstrous, starring Christina Ricci; the thriller The Immaculate Room, starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth; the horror film The Accursed, starring Mena Suvari, from Willy’s Wonderland director Kevin Lewis; Gigi Gaston’s 9 Bullets, starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington; and Philip Noyce’s Fast Charlie, starring Pierce Brosnan. The company released the action-thriller Gold, starring Zac Efron, earlier this month.

EVP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions Seth Needle negotiated the deal for Cordelia on behalf of Screen Media, with Great Point Media on behalf of the filmmakers.