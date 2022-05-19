Johnny Depp’s lawyer laughed and didn’t answer when asked if they were dating, video shows

Attorney Camille Vasquez embraces her client, actor Johnny Depp, at Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022.Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Johnny Depp’s lawyer laughed but offered no answer when asked if she was dating him.

TMZ asked Camille Vasquez on Wednesday to address speculation about their relationship.

Vasquez is representing Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in a high-profile defamation case.

One of Johnny Depp’s attorneys laughed and offered no answer when asked by a reporter whether she was dating her actor client.

There is no proof that the two are a couple, and neither have said anything to suggest their relationship is more than professional.

But speculation about Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s three attorneys, have swirled on social media for days.

Fans of the actor seized on footage of him hugging and joking with her around the courthouse to bolster their theory.

Depp is currently fighting a high profile lawsuit against his ex-wife, the actor Amber Heard, whom he accuses of defaming him in a 2018 essay in which she spoke of being the victim of domestic abuse. Depp was not named in the essay, but his lawyers argue that it is clear that Heard was accusing him of abuse.

On Wednesday a video taken outside the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia, showed a reporter asking Vasquez to clear the record about her relationship with Depp.

The footage was published by TMZ and credited to the celebrity photo agency Splash News.

“The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp? It’s all over the internet. Can you set the record straight, yes or no?,” the reporter is heard asking.

In response, Vasquez is seen laughing, but avoids giving an answer, moving on to greet Depp’s fans and pet a dog.

Asides from Vasquez, Depp’s legal team is comprised of Benjamin Chew, also of Brown Rudnick. The case has been in the pipeline since March 2019 when Depp filed the lawsuit against Heard.

The trial, every moment of which has been livestreamed online to audiences often in excess of 400,000, began on May 2 and is set to conclude on May 27 after closing remarks.

In her opening statement, Vasquez said it was true that Depp had his demons, but that he would never abuse Heard.

Heard claims, among numerous other allegations, that Depp hit her on multiple occasions and once slammed her head against a wall.

Read the original article on Insider