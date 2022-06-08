Johnny Depp’s Attorneys Don’t Think Verdict Will Impact MeToo Movement – The Hamden Journal

Johnny Depp’s attorneys sat down for an interview on Wednesday on Today, as they talked about the actor’s victory in his defamation trial last week over ex-wife Amber Heard.

While Heard’s attorney has called the verdict a setback for the MeToo era, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez doesn’t think it will have an impact.

“We’re here to talk about the case that we tried, right? We encourage all victims to come forward, have their day in court, which is exactly what happened in this case,” she said.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it found that Heard was liable for defamation when she authored a 2018 Washington Post op ed in which she identified herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie also asked Vasquez and Ben Chew whether they feel confident if the verdict, as expected, gets appealed by Heard.

“We feel very confident that there are no errors that would justify any kind of successful appeal,” Chew said.