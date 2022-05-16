Johnny Depp trial to resume with Amber Heard detailing chaotic marriage

Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation case will resume Monday with ex-wife Amber Heard getting back on the stand to describe the explosive final months of their marriage.

The 36-year-old “Aquaman” actress is expected to tell the Fairfax, Va., jury about a restraining order she filed after Depp, 58, allegedly threatened to kill her during a 2015 Christmas trip to the Bahamas, as well as details of the couple’s dramatic divorce the following year.

By the end of day, she may be grilled during cross-examination on abuse she claims to have suffered at the hands of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, ranging from an alleged possible broken nose to a forced “cavity search.”

The highly watched proceedings, which were on recess last week due to a conference the judge had scheduled, are set to resume at 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for Heard told The Post her team expects Depp’s attorney to “pound away on the victim” instead of trying to “argue the facts.”

“We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence — the truth — is not on Depp’s side,” the rep said.

“The one thing we suspect Depp’s attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial,” the spokesperson added, “does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech.”

More dark details of Johnny Depp’s marriage to Amber Heard are expected Monday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The weeks-long courtroom saga has already been chock-full of jaw-dropping moments, including photos showing Depp zonked out after alleged drug binges.

The “Edward Scissorhands” actor is feeling refreshed and ready for the case to resume after jetting off to the UK last week during the trial break, a source in his inner circle told The Post on Sunday.

“Depp is in a good headspace after spending a week with friends and appreciates [and] is humbled by the support he’s received so far,” the source said.

Amber Heard anticipates possibly being questioned about Depp’s severed fingertip. AP/Steve Helber

Sources have said that Depp, who testified over four days earlier in the trial, will likely be called back to the stand by Heard’s team.

The actress’ sister, Whitney Henriquez, will also be called to discuss bruising on Heard’s face early into the couple’s relationship. Heard has previously testified that Depp took a swing at Henriquez when she tried to break up a fight between the couple in March 2015.

Ellen Barkin shared experiences where she’s dealt with Depp’s abusive behavior. WireImage/Gary Gershoff

Actress Ellen Barkin, 68, who reportedly dated Depp while filming “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” in 1998, is expected to appear via video conference to discuss an incident in which she says Depp lashed out at her and threw a wine bottle.

Barkin, who also testified during Depp’s 2020 libel trial in the UK, will be questioned over her claim that the star chucked the bottle across a hotel room after growing jealous and verbally abusive.

In the coming days, Heard will likely be questioned about an incident in which the tip of Depp’s finger was severed by a vodka bottle he says she threw at him during an off-the-rails 2015 fight in Australia.

During her cross-examination this week, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez “plans to call out Ms. Heard on the many lies and inconsistencies in her timeline that have changed considerably over the last six years,” a source close to the actor told The Post.

Vasquez may also ask the actress about British fashion icon Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp’s, following Heard’s claim that Depp once pushed the model down a staircase.

Heard gives emotional testimony in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 5, 2022. AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Heard is defending herself against claims that she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Kate Moss allegedly was abused by Depp during their relationship. Getty Images/ Francois Durand

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million. He has previously given testimony claiming that he’s the real victim in the volatile relationship, and that he brought the suit against her to “clear my name.”

Heard has taken the stand to describe harrowing attacks, ranging from the first time Depp allegedly struck her to an incident in which she says he broke her nose in a jealous rage.

She said Depp first hit her in March 2013 because she snickered at his “Wino” tattoo, which was scrubbed to cover up ink that once read “Winona Forever”— a nod to one of his former girlfriends, Winona Ryder.

Heard wept as she recounted an encounter two months later, when she said Depp performed a “cavity search” on her while tripping on magic mushrooms in Joshua Tree National Park in California.

She testified that he ripped her dress and “shoved his fingers inside me” because he believed she was hiding drugs.

Depp and actress Winona Ryder attend the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 19, 1991. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Depp denies her claims of abuse.

Closing arguments are expected on May 27.