Johnny Depp threatened to ‘peel’ Amber Heard’s hair back: audio

Amber Heard’s pal iO Tillett Wright testified Tuesday about a terrifying phone call during which Johnny Depp threatened to “peel” the actress’s hair back.

In a taped deposition from March 2022, Wright sounded close to tears when describing the May 21, 2016 call, recalling how Depp had accused him and Heard of defecating on his pillow.

When both Wright and Heard laughed at the idea, Depp allegedly flew into a rage — stomping around before he threatened his then-wife.

“You think I hit you?” the actor allegedly asked Heard. “What if I peel your f–ing hair back?”

Wright, who was on speaker with the troubled couple, then described an ensuing fight between the pair, which ended when Heard screamed and the phone dropped.

Concerned, Wright said he proceeded to call several friends of his to help intervene.

The description of the phone call marked a dramatic end to Wright’s testimony, which detailed his previous close relationships with both Heard, 36, and Depp, 58.

Wright, 36, described Depp, in particular, as a kind but troubled addict who could be “incredibly cruel and mean” when intoxicated.

In addition to allegedly doing drugs in front of his children, Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20, Wright told the court that, when drunk, Depp would insult everybody from his fans to his then-wife.

“[Heard] has no talent,” the actor allegedly told Wright. “And when her tits start to sag and her face gets wrinkly, nobody is going to be interested in her for anything, so she better figure out another way to survive.”

Depp allegedly made the remarks in the yard of his home, while Heard was upstairs crying.

Wright’s testimony was also punctuated with a disturbing video Heard allegedly sent him in February 2016.

“Did something happen to you this morning?” Heard asks after Depp slams a cabinet door in the clip seen in court.

The pair continue to bicker back and forth until Depp comes closer to the camera and appears to pour a large glass of wine.

“You want to see crazy?” he says. “I’ll give you f–ing crazy.”

Depp then spots the camera and the screen goes black.

Wright’s testimony is the latest in Heard and Depp’s bombshell defamation trial that has gone on for seventeen days in Fairfax, Virginia.