Johnny Depp smashes kitchen in ‘illegal’ recording by Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is cross-examined on April 21, 2022 during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. (Photo: Reuters)

Johnny Depp defended himself during cross-examination on Thursday after a video, which he says was “illegally recorded” by Amber Heard, was played in court that showed him smashing up his kitchen in 2013.

“I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Ms. Heard,” Depp declared.

In the video, Depp is seen slamming glass cabinets in the bar area of his home. Heard remarks that “nothing happened this morning” and “I just woke up and you were so sweet and nice. We were not even fighting this morning, all I did was say sorry.”

Depp is heard saying, “Did something happen to you this morning? I don’t think so. You wanna see crazy? I’ll give you crazy.” The actor then pours himself a very large glass of wine. “Here’s your crazy.” Depp then realizes he’s being secretly recorded and appears to knock down the device.

“You got this going? You sic that s*** on me, motherf*****?” Depp yells. More loud sounds are heard off-camera. Heard appears to laugh.

When Depp was confronted with the video of himself in court, he suggested it was a set up.

“Clearly I was having a bad time. I don’t know what it was with regard to completely,” Depp stated, noting how Heard was trying “to hide” the recording device. Depp said he “thought that was the most interesting part” about the whole thing was that Heard was seemingly smiling and laughing at the end of the video.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked if Depp poured himself a “mega” glass of wine in the video. (The actor’s drug and alcohol use is a main argument for the defense.)

“A mega pint?” Depp asked. “I poured myself a large glass of wine, I thought it necessary.”

When the video was shown in court, Heard flinched throughout the nearly two-minute clip. The actress then became visibly emotional for the first time in seven days of witness testimony.

“One does stray from complete control over their emotions at times, and that is very normal primal thing to do,” Depp told Rottenborn.

The 58-year-old actor maintained, “I did not try to intimidate Ms. Heard.”

“If she was intimidated, why was she filming?” Depp asked. “If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed. She is countersuing for $100 million.

Most of Thursday afternoon’s cross-examination centered around Depp’s graphic text messages — “I’m not proud of any of the language used” — and more recordings of the former couple.

Earlier this week, Depp alluded to a meeting between himself and Heard in July 2016, two months after she filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order. They met up at a hotel in San Francisco, apparently at her request, and the actor seemingly threatened to cut himself with a knife.

In the audio recording, Depp asks Heard: “Where do you want the scar?”

“Please do not cut your skin,” Heard replies. “Why would I do that? Please do not do that… please do not cut yourself.”

Housekeeping knocks on the door and Depp yells, “No thank you, there’s sperm on the pillows.” (He gave a little chuckle in court listening to that part.)

“Cut me,” Depp says.

“I would never cut you,” Heard replies.

“You f****** hate me, come on,” Depp says.

Court is adjourned for the week. Depp’s cross-examination will resume on Monday.

MORE: Johnny Depp’s texts about wanting to ‘f***’ Amber Heard’s ‘burnt corpse’ read at trial