Johnny Depp says he planned for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ character Jack Sparrow to get a ‘proper goodbye’ before he was kicked out of the franchise

Johnny Depp was questioned about the ending of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in court Monday.

Depp was dropped from the franchise in 2018.

“I planned on continuing until it was time to stop,” Depp testified.

Johnny Depp testified Monday in a Virginia court that he had plans to formally conclude the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series before he was dropped from the franchise by Disney.

In the series, Depp plays Captain Jack Sparrow, a dangerous yet charming pirate known for his powers of persuasion.

The actor spoke about his disappointment that the series ended abruptly on the stand in a county court in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of his defamation suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp is accusing her of ruining his reputation and career by saying in a Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of domestic violence — although Depp wasn’t named. Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million and denied the claims in his lawsuit, claiming he did physically abuse her multiple times throughout their relationship.

Variety previously reported that under questioning from his own lawyer last week, Depp said that Disney dropped him from the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” days after the Post published Heard’s op-ed. Variety later reported that last week Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked if Depp had been fired from the franchise before the op-ed ran. Depp clarified in court that it wasn’t the case.

“A franchise can last only so long. And there’s a way to end a franchise like that,” the 58-year-old actor said Monday. “And I thought the characters should have a way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. And I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

The film has not been produced and is currently in “dangle mode,” Depp added in court.

Later during Monday’s testimony, Depp spoke at length about how he was disappointed at Disney at the ending of the “Pirates” film franchise.

“Captain Jack Sparrow was a character that I had built from the ground up, and was something that I put a lot of… you put a lot of yourself into characters,” he began.

“And also having worked on those films with those people, and having put a lot of my own rewriting, dialogue, scenes, and jokes and whatever they are,” Depp continued, “I didn’t quite understand how, after that long relationship, and quite a successful relationship, certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent.”

Depp later added that he discovered Disney would not re-cast him in “Pirates” two or three days after Heard’s Post op-ed was published. The article, he testified, left him in “shock.”

“At that point, it had been a good, solid two or so years of the allegations, planted firmly on my back. It was something I had to carry with me. And I just couldn’t believe it was continuing in such a way,” he said.

“It was clear that the more bad press, the more hit pieces that came out on me, the more stories of Ms. Heard and her righteous chase against me, it was stopping. And it’s difficult, once you’ve chewed on it for a couple of years, it becomes difficult to swallow anymore,” Depp added, “as it was completely untrue.”

As Insider previously reported, Depp lost a libel case in the UK against the publisher of the British tabloid The Sun in November 2020 over a 2018 headline that called him a “wife-beater.” Heard had accused him of physical abuse in 2016. The two settled out of court.

