Johnny Depp says Amber Heard severed finger in trial testimony

FAIRFAX, Va. — Johnny Depp testified Wednesday about a brutal fight with ex Amber Heard that left him with a severed fingertip — as gruesome photos of his injuries shown in court elicited “Ews” from the gallery.

The “Edward Scissorhands” star described the alleged 2015 brawl, telling the jury his digit was cut when Heard hurled a handle of vodka his way.

“I was looking at my bones sticking out,” Depp, 58, said during the second day of his verbose testimony in his $50 million lawsuit against Heard, 35, in a Fairfax, Va. court.

The then-couple were on a trip to Australia as Depp filmed the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and had been arguing when Depp says Heard hurled two bottles of vodka at him — the second of which caused the wound he ultimately needed to get surgery for.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been,” Depp said of the immediate aftermath, revealing how he used his bloody finger to scribble on a mirror.

Spectators at the Fairfax County Circuit Court were disgusted by the photo of Johnny Depp’s severed finger. SplashNews.com

Photos of Depp’s severed digit horrified spectators in court, with one saying “Ew yuck.”

One attendee who spent the entire morning knitting socks with green yarn paused only when Depp discussed the gory details.

“I have the same dislocated right-hand middle finger,” the knitter, retiree Lubna Zein of Virginia, told The Post.

Heard, who has maintained a stone-cold demeanor for most of the trial, look on the verge of tears at times as her ex-hubby recounted their trip to hell down under.

The “Aquaman” actress — who has yet to take the stand to tell her side of the story, has vehemently denied the claim that she caused the injury, saying Depp cut himself during a three-day drug-fueled bender.

Depp, 58, is claiming Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post where she called herself a victim of “sexual violence.”

Follow The Post’s live coverage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

He was not named in the essay, but he says it clearly referenced him — and ruined his career, damaged his reputation and lost him tens of millions of dollars. He brought the suit, he told the jury Tuesday, to “clear my name.”

Johnny Depp demonstrates how he attempted to defend himself during his alleged fight with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Back on the stand Wednesday, Depp got Freudian, telling the court being with Heard felt like being in a relationship with his mom, who he has testified abused him when he was a child.

“You slowly realize you’re in a relationship with your mother, in a sense,” he told the jury, comparing Heard’s alleged abuse of him to what he suffered as a kid.

Depp accused Heard of threatening to commit suicide “many times” after they got into explosive arguments — saying it triggered him because his mom once attempted suicide after his father left her.

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of openly wanting to commit suicide “on a couple of occasions.” Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

“Ms. Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor,” the actor said. “That’s always something that lives in the back of your brain and that you fear.”

“Many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying, screaming, you know, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m gonna die.’ But you had to get out,” he continued. “Five minutes later … she would arrive in her nightgown, screaming in the parking lot in front of my house. Screaming, heavens, it’d be four in the morning, three in the morning … It was ludicrous, it was out of control, it was uncontrollable.”

The court was packed Wednesday and quickly hit its 100-person capacity as fans lined up to see their favorite movie star.

Johnny Depp babbled about his severed fingertip incident resulting from a fight with then-wife Amber Heard in 2015. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“This is the biggest line we’ve had yet,” a sheriff’s deputy stationed in the court told The Post just before Depp’s testimony.

Yvonne de Boer, Depp’s self-proclaimed “number one fan,” said she’d already spent $10,000 and used up all of her vacation days just to watch his trial. She is the first person on line each day — arriving at the courthouse at 1:30 a.m.

“I wanted to support him cause I know him and I know who he is and I don’t believe any of it, so I just want to be here for him so he knows he’s not alone,” said the fan, who claimed to be a close friend of the actor’s and has followed him since the 1980s.

Johnny Depp shows his middle finger that was severely cut during an alleged fight with Amber Heard. EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL

Jacob Winter, a 17-year-old high school student from Maryland, showed up dressed up as Depp’s character Raoul Duke from “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

“The only thing I’m missing is a cigarette holder that would be hanging out of the corner of my mouth,” Winter quipped. “That they would not allow.”

Once in court, a deputy signaled for the teen to take off his hat.

Amber Heard has previously denied cutting Johnny Depp’s finger. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

“It’s spring break. I had nothing better to do than gawk at a petty celebrity feud,” Winter told The Post.

Depp’s lengthy testimony is expected to bleed into Thursday as he has yet to be cross-examined.