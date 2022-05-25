Johnny Depp Returns To Stand In Effort To Counter Amber Heard’s Claims – The Hamden Journal

Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand in his $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard in an effort to rebut his ex-wife’s claims of domestic abuse.

At the start of Depp’s testimony, he offered a defense to Heard’s $100 million counter claim. She countersued in 2020, citing comments made by Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman that contended in comments to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were fabricated.

But Depp said that he wasn’t even aware of Waldman’s comments until Heard filed her counterclaim. Depp’s team contends that Waldman was not acting on Depp’s behalf.

“It just seemed like a lot of word salad to me,” Depp said of Waldman’s comment. “I didn’t know where they came from, where they ended up.”

Depp was called back to the stand by his legal in their rebuttal. He previously testified last month.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote an op ed published in The Washington Post in December, 2018. In the piece, Heard wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” In 2016, Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp, claiming domestic abuse. He has denied those claims.

More to come.