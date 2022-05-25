Johnny Depp promised a ‘global humiliation’ for Amber Heard

FAIRFAX, Va. — Johnny Depp vowed that Amber Heard was going to get “total global humiliation,” according to a damning text message read in court by her lawyer on Wednesday.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star also allegedly called his ex-wife a “50 cent stripper” and referred to her then-boyfriend Elon Musk as “Mollusk,” the texts show.

“She’s begging for total global humiliation. She’s gonna get it,” said the missive read by Heard attorney Ben Rottenborn in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

“I’m so f—ing happy she wants to go to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!!” the texts went on. “And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c– guzzler out of my life!!!”

The August 2016 messages, sent to Depp’s former talent agent, Christian Carino, also feature a series of insults — including calling Heard a “dangling overused flappy fish market.”

“I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market,” Depp wrote to Carino, who is also Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé.

Text messages revealed by Amber Heard’s attorney shows Johnny Depp wanting his ex-wife to face “total global humiliation.” REUTERS

Referring to a new relationship at the time, Depp said: “I met a f—ing sublime little Russian here… Which made me realize the time I blew on that 50 cent stripper… I wouldn’t touch her with a goddam glove.”

“I can only hope that karma kicks in and take the gift of breath from her,” the texts continued, apparently referring to Heard.

“Sorry, man… But, NOW, I will stop at nothing!!! Let’s see if mollusk has a pair,” Depp added, in an apparent reference to Musk.

A text message shows Johnny Depp demanding for his ex-wife to be removed from the “Aquaman” film. REUTERS

“Come see me face to face… I’ll show him things he’s never seen before… Like, the other side of his d–k when I slice it off.”

Depp didn’t deny writing the text, saying he it was penned when his life was being upended by Heard’s abuse allegations.

He did, however, deny writing another text introduced in court, in which he seemed to have written that a woman’s “p—y is RIGHTFULLY MINE!!!!! Should I not just bust in and remove its hinges tonight???”

Johnny Depp allegedly referred to Amber Heard as a “50 cent stripper.” REUTERS

Depp also apparently wrote in Feb. 22, 2017 that “I want to change her understanding of what it is like to be thrashed around like a pleading Mackrel… I NEED. I WANT. I TAKE.”

The actor said he didn’t write the disturbing messages to his assistant Steve Deuters, which came from his phone, and suggested someone else might have sent them.

The texts were also brought up in Depp’s UK trial against The Sun, when he sued the publication for libel over an article that called him a “wife beater.”

Depp lost that 2020 case after the court found that the majority of Heard’s abuse allegations were “substantially true.”

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp assaulted her during their honeymoon in 2015. REUTERS

The actor is now suing Heard for $50 million in defamation over her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post where she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, 36, countersued Depp, 58, for $100 million, alleging he and his lawyer Adam Waldman defamed her by mounting a smear campaign accusing her of fabricating accusations of abuse.

The trial is set to end Friday.