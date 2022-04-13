Johnny Depp once called Amber Heard a 'c--t' in text: court

FAIRFAX, Va. — Johnny Depp repeatedly called Amber Heard a “c–t” and once texted his friend that he hoped her “rotting corpse was decomposing in the f–king trunk of a Honda Civic,” according to text messages read in court Wednesday.

The allegations came on the second day of testimony in Depp’s bombshell defamation suit against Heard, his ex-wife.

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft read a series of texts while cross-examining Isaac Baruch, Depp’s close friend of 42 years, who was called by the actor’s attorneys as the second witness at trial.

“That c–t ruined such a cool life we had for a while,” Depp told Baruch in a 2016 text read aloud by Bredehoft.

Baruch, who has lived rent-free in Depp’s multimillion-dollar properties for years, tried to brush off the texts when asked if Depp often referred to Heard with such strong language.

“He’s called me a c–t in a text,” he replied, causing trial attendees in the courtroom gallery to laugh.

Depp, 58, is seeking $50 million in damages from Heard, 35, who he claims defamed him when she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of “sexual violence.” While Depp wasn’t named in the op-ed, the actor claims it ruined his reputation and career after it was widely assumed Heard was writing about their five-year relationship.

Depp attends his defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

More than 50 Depp fans once again flooded the Fairfax, Va., courtroom, giving Heard an icy reception when she entered in a black suit with gold embellishments.

One was banned from re-entering the courtroom after trial break, a court officer told The Post.

In the hallway, five young women rushed over to Baruch, saying, “Tell Johnny we love him.”

Answering questions from Depp attorney Benjamin Chew, Baruch spoke at length about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s magnanimity, saying Depp gave him $100,000 over the years and that he lived in a penthouse on the top floor of Eastern Columbia Building next to the couple.

Isaac Baruch, Depp’s close friend of 42 years, was called by the actor’s attorneys as the second witness at trial. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Baruch said he once loved Heard, who was “totally respectful, gracious to me.”

“She’s got great teeth. She treated me with complete respect,” he added.

Baruch testified he never saw Depp be physically abusive to Heard — but said he saw Heard change the locks at her house after claiming she fought with Depp and he “got violent.”

Baruch said he saw no bruises or marks on Heard’s face and told jurors she was not wearing makeup.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages from Heard. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Heard’s lawyer worked to disprove that claim by showing Baruch’s lack of knowledge about makeup and Heard’s specific routine.

“Do you know whether Amber was wearing concealer, foundation, powder, or tint that day,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft asked.

“I don’t know,” he responded.

Baruch broke down in tears during the cross-examination, saying his feelings about Heard changed, and launched into a screed when asked if he was angry with her.

Heard wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of “sexual violence.” Depp claims that ruined his reputation, despite not being named. Reuters

“About the phony pictures that were taken and put in tabloids? And about the fake narrative? And about the way that she’s trying to … extort and blackmail a man? Yeah, that kind of got me … frustrated, confused, angry,” he said.

Before Baruch testified, Depp’s sister Christi Dembrowski was called back to the stand for cross-examination by defense attorney Ben Rottenborn.

During her testimony Wednesday, it was revealed she once asked Heard about her brother’s pill addiction during her marriage to the actor — at one point declaring “he needs help.”

When asked why she reached out to Heard in 2014 and what she meant by “he needs help,” Dembrowski said she was only concerned about her brother’s dependence on a particular prescription pain medication.

Rottenborn also asked about 2014 emails between Dembrowski and Depp’s doctor, David Kipper, who was helping the “Black Mass” actor with addiction.

Depp “didn’t take accountability for his behavior,” the doctor wrote to his sister, who works as his manager and helps run Depp’s film production company, Infinitum Nihil.

“Your brother was uncomfortable and pessimistic that he would ever be able to stop doing drugs,” Kipper wrote.

Dembrowski’s cross-examination ended with jurors being shown a text exchange between her and Heard in which the actress texted her that Depp “is on a bender.” Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

His sister maintained she was never as concerned about her brother’s substance abuse as Heard had been.

Dembrowski’s cross-examination ended with jurors being shown a text exchange between her and Heard in which the actress texted her that Depp “is on a bender” and she responded by asking, “Where are the kids?”