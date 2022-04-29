Johnny Depp Laughs in Court as His Bodyguard Is Asked on the Stand Whether He Saw Actor’s Penis

Johnny Depp and onlookers in the courtroom laughed at his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard when the actor’s security guard was asked on the stand whether he once saw Depp’s exposed penis.

On Thursday, Depp’s bodyguard Malcom Connolly addressed the star’s time in Australia back in 2015 while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Heard lived with Depp in Australia during that period.

In cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer asked Connolly, who appeared via live video link in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, whether he witnessed Depp urinating in the foyer of their residence at the time. Connolly confirmed he heard noise inside the home and that when he entered, he saw Depp in the foyer.

When asked, “And Mr. Depp was trying to urinate in the foyer, wasn’t he?” Connolly said, “No,” as Depp, 58, laughed and an audible laugh erupted in the courtroom. The lawyer continued, “Mr. Depp had his penis out, didn’t he?” before being interrupted by an objection. From his seat, Depp shook his head and smiled.

“I think I would’ve remembered seeing Mr. Depp’s penis,” joked the British bodyguard, who still works for Depp. The actor reacted by putting his head into his arm on the table in front of him in laughter.

Depp is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she opened up about surviving domestic violence, though she did not mention him by name in the article.

The pair met while making the 2011 movie The Rum Diary and later wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016 when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Depp has testified that his “goal is the truth” as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. Ahead of the trial, Heard — who has not taken the stand yet — said in a statement that “hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world.”

During opening statements, Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn said evidence will show she suffered domestic abuse by Depp that “took many forms,” including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological, as well as “sexual violence at the hands of Depp.” A spokesperson for Depp denies the allegation as “fictitious.”

Rottenborn told the courtroom, “Amber did suffer sexual violence at the hands of Depp. … You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered. You’ll hear that straight from her. She will get on the stand and she will tell you that. It happened.”

Johnny Depp

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP/Getty

Shortly after, Rottenborn listed a time when Depp allegedly had a three-day, alcohol-fueled blackout while in Australia in 2015 toward the end of their marriage, when Depp “abused and sexually assaulted Amber, all because she had the courage to confront him about his drinking.”

Concluding his testimony earlier this week, Depp — who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman — said that, after Heard’s allegations against him, he lost “nothing short of everything.”

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” The court upheld the outlet’s claims as being “substantially true” and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.