Johnny Depp joins TikTok as he mounts comeback

Riding high after a resounding victory in his defamation trial, Johnny Depp seems to be plotting his return, joining TikTok on Monday as he continues to tour with musician Jeff Beck.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed within minutes on Monday afternoon that Depp, 58, joined the social media app with a verified profile. His bio reads “occasional thespian” and he had around a quarter-million followers as of Monday evening.

A source close to Depp told The Post that the movie star certainly wants to return to the silver screen, and hopes his acting career will be revived in the future.

For the time being, the source said Depp is focusing on himself and his music, and reveling in the weight off his shoulders brought by the trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has been staying in the United Kingdom to join musician friend and collaborator Beck on his tour. He has appeared onstage at several of the guitarist’s shows, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall late last month.

His name also seems to be a money-maker again. Dior, which stood by the star prior to the verdict, has reportedly seen a jump in sales for “Sauvage,” the cologne Depp promotes.

Fans have been buying the cologne, which retails at $155 for a 6.8-ounce bottle, to show their support for the actor, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Dior doesn’t release its sales numbers, but the Journal reported that Depp’s scent is the top-selling men’s cologne on the online shops of Sephora and Ulta. WWD reported it is the second-most popular fragrance in the world.

“He knows that Dior, in particular, has been steadfast and unwavering in its support and he will always be grateful to them and to all those who have supported him through the sales on his behalf,” Depp’s spokesperson told the Journal. On TikTok, videos with the hashtag #diorsauvage have been viewed nearly 350 million times.

It’s no surprise that the teenage heartthrob has found a friendly audience on TikTok, which was flooded with pro-Depp content throughout his six-week trial against Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.

The hashtag #JohnnyDepp has 33.5 billion views on the platform, more than four times the total global population. #JusticeforJohnnyDepp has a stunning 20.2 billion views. A derisive hashtag used to mock Heard, #AmberTurd, has 4.3 billion views, while #JusticeforAmberHeard has just 85.9 million views.

Depp’s arrival to the platform, however, comes as some TikTok users appear to be turning on the actor and coming around to Heard’s side.

Still, a former Disney executive recently suggested to People magazine that Depp could make a comeback as Jack Sparrow with a sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie if he wanted to.

In his statement after the jury returned its verdict last week, Depp hinted at possibly mounting a return to the main stage.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” he said.